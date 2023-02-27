DTCP asks ex-minister to vacate govt land in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 27 The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued a notice to six persons, including former Haryana minister Sukhbir Kataria, for vacating a 3.822-acre government land at the Sector 17-18 dividing road at Inayatpur village in Gurugram.

DTCP officials directed them to remove alleged encroachments on the land owned by the Urban Estate Department within 15 days.

The representative of the former minister, however, refuted the allegations and said it is his ancestral land and a case about the matter is sub-judice, with the next hearing scheduled for March 3.

The department official said notices were served on Mohit Lal Kataria, Chetan Thakran, Sukhbir Kataria, Roshini Dahiya, Kulraj Kataria and Tilak Raj Kataria, all residents of Inayatpur village, on February 21.

"You have raised an unauthorised construction on illegally occupied government land. Therefore, you are directed to demolish the unauthorised construction and vacate the government land within 15 days, otherwise necessary legal action will be initiated against you as per the norms," the notice read.

A senior officer of the DTCP said that the land was given to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) by the divisional town planner, Gurugram, in 1974, but it has been encroached upon by unauthorised persons.

"At present commercial activities are being run on the land," he added.

Despite repeated phone calls and messages the former minister was not available for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor