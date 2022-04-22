Dutch consumer confidence drops to lowest level

The Hague, April 22 Dutch consumers have never been more pessimistic about the economy than in April 2022 amid uncertain economic circumstances and rising inflation, the Netherlands' Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced.

According to the CBS, consumer confidence in the Netherlands in April stood at -48, down from -39 in March this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The previous low was reached in March 2013 during the Eurozone crisis.

Consumers are more negative about the economic situation, both over the past 12 months and for the next 12 months.

In addition, the willingness to buy also reached an all-time low.

Never before have consumers found the time so unfavourable for making major purchases as April 2022, the Bureau said.

The CBS has been measuring consumer confidence since April 1986.

