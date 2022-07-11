Dwarka Expressway will be operational in 2023: Gadkari

Gurugram, July 11 Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) in the Haryana portion, which is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in India, will become operational in 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said here on Monday.

It will reduce pressure on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (part of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of Golden Quadrilateral) and arterial roads that experience severe traffic congestion, primarily from the commuters of West Delhi, the minister said.

"Fifty to 60 per cent of the traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) will be diverted onto the new expressway, thereby improving traffic movement towards Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and Golf Course extension road. Once operational, it shall immensely help reducing air pollution in Delhi-NCR as well, he added.

The Minister said it is a 16-lane access-controlled highway with provision of a minimum three-lane service road on both sides, The Expressway connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana is being developed at a total cost of Rs 9,000 crore with total length of 29 km out of which 19 km length falls in Haryana while the remaining 10 km of length is in Delhi.

Dwarka Expressway would have four multi-level interchanges (tunnel/underpasses, at-Grade Road, Elevated Flyover & Flyover above Flyover) at major junctions, including construction of longest (3.6 km) and widest (8 lane) urban road tunnel in India. It begins from Shiv-Murti on NH-48 (Delhi-Gurugram expressway) and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, through Dwarka Sector 21, Gurugram border and Basai.

"This project plays a pivotal role in the plan to decongest the capital city of Delhi. Once the Dwarka Expressway is completed, it would provide direct access to upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Sector 25 of Dwarka and will also provide an alternate connectivity to IGI Airport through a shallow tunnel," he said.

Apart from this, the state-of-the-art Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) like Advanced Traffic Management systems, Toll Management systems, CCTV Cameras, Surveillance etc. would be part and parcel of this upcoming world-class corridor.

