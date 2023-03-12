E-visas and payment cards for foreigners in Russia on the cards

Moscow, March 12 Foreign tourists may have a chance to apply for an electronic visa to enter Russia and receive a payment card in 2023, Tatyana Sharshavitskaya, head of the Russian Department of Tourism Development of the Ministry of Economic Development, said.

She made the notice at the Fifth Congress of Travel Agencies organised by the Russian Union of Travel Industry on Saturday, Xinhua News Agnecy reported.

To solve payment problems associated with the departure of Visa and MasterCard from the Russian market, a special payment tool named the "Tourist Card" will be introduced, Russian news agency Interfax quoted her as saying.

In July 2020, a law was adopted allowing citizens of more than 50 countries, including EU states, to apply for an electronic visa to enter Russia.

According to the document, the electronic visa is valid for 60 days and allows foreigners to enter for tourism and business purposes. In January 2021, the Russian government delayed the implementation of e-visas due to COVID-19.

