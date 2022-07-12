EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll

New Delhi, July 12 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started distribution and dispatch of 'ballot box' and other poll related materials for the Presidential Election, which is going to be held on July 18.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey supervised the distribution and dispatch of ballot box and other poll related materials for the Presidential Election 2022 to Assistant Returning Officress from states /UTs at Nirvachan Sadan here.

In a two-day exercise, the poll materials will sent to the state Assemblies where polling will be held.

Apart from the state Assemblies, voting will be also held in Parliament House.

The elected Members of Parliament and MLAs form the electoral college of Presidential polls. Nominated Members of Parliament and state Assemblies are not part of the electoral college. The Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) are not eligible to vote in Presidential polls. Members of Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Delhi and Puducherry can also vote in Presidential polls.

The BJP-led NDA has named Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate and Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate.

