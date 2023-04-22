"ECI runs by rules, no question of interference": K'taka CM dismisses Shivakumar's 'disqualify Congress candidates' charge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 : Retorting to the allegations levelled by DK Shivakumar regarding the Karnataka CMO trying to disqualify Congress candidates, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Election Commission (EC) is a constitutionally formed body and there is no question of interference.

His statement comes after the KPCC president alleged that the legal teams of the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) and CMO are making all attempts to ensure that nominations of the Congress candidates are disqualified ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.

Shivakumar claimed that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai personally calls up officials and urged the Election Commission to check the call register of the Chief Minister.

Slamming the claims made by Shivakumar, Bommai said that the KPCC president is scared of his defeat and is therefore making such "useless allegations".

"Election Commission is a constitutionally formed, independent body. It runs by the rules of the Election Commission. So, there is no question of interference. He is scared of his defeat, so he is making baseless, useless allegations every morning. I need not answer all that," said Bommai.

Bommai further said that Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep's campaign will be finalised within a day or two. Sudeep had announced his support to the BJP in the Assembly polls, however, he had said that he would not contest elections.

Informing about the roadshow, the CM said that he would be going for the road show, it starts from Yalahanka and then proceeds to Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Tumkur, Arsikere, Belagavi division, and then Mysuru division.

The Karnataka CM earlier filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency on April 19 and was accomped by BJP national president JP Nadda, and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep.

The 224-seated Karnataka Assembly is slated to go to polls in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

