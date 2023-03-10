ED raids Tejashwi Yadav's residence in land for jobs case

The Enforcement Directorate is understood to have launched raids at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi home in the land-for-jobs case. On Friday, ED also conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar in connection with a money laundering investigation into the land for jobs scam case in which RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were questioned recently by the CBI, reports PTI.

The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in towns like Patna and Phulwari Sharif, officials said.The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said. The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15.