ED reaches TN Secretariat, raids Minister Senthil Balaji's office

Chennai, June 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, who raided the official residence of Tamil Nadu electricity minister, Senthil Balaji on Tuesday morning have now reached his office in the Secretariat.

According to the information available, only three office staff were present in the office of Senthil Balaji during the raid. Sources in the secretariat told that the ED team was inspecting certain documents in the office.

In May, the Income Tax department had conducted marathon raids at the residences of Senthil Balaji and his associates, including some contractors. The I-T officials were manhandled and physically assaulted leading to the arrest of several people closely connected to his brother, Ashok.

The DMK had accused the central government of using agencies like the I-T department to avenge the opposition leaders. The DMK organising secretary, R.S. Bharathi said that the central government was acting against the DMK leaders as it was unable to digest the popularity of the DMK and its leaders in the state.

