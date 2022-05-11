ED summons Jharkhand IAS Pooja Singhal in MGNREGA funds embezzlement probe

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal for questioning on Wednesday in Ranchi in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges, said the sources.

Notably, Singhal was questioned for around nine hours yesterday.

Earlier this month, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital owner is a close relative of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in Jharkhand.

Senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court, Rajeev Kumar, submitted a complaint against her to the ED in February 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, the ED interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital.

Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC).

( With inputs from ANI )

