Egyptian president vows support for efforts to hold Libyan polls

Cairo, March 30 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has expressed Egypt's "unwavering support" for Libya to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, said the Egyptian presidency.

The Egyptian leader on Tuesday made the remark during a meeting with Mohamed al-Menfi, head of the Libyan Presidential Council, during which they discussed the latest developments of the Libyan crisis.

Sisi expressed "Egypt's unwavering support for the Libyan state institutions to undertake their responsibilities and role, leading to holding the presidential and parliamentary elections," said Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Egyptian president also stressed his country's support for the efforts to achieve Libya's greater interests and preserve its territorial integrity.

For his part, al-Menfi praised Egypt's "vital role" and tireless efforts to restore security and stability in Libya by supporting comprehensive reconciliation efforts among the Libyans and reunifying Libya's state institutions.

He also appreciated Cairo's support for the implementation of the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya in order to preserve Libya's unity, security, and sovereignty.

The talks came amid rising tensions between Libyan political forces, which have led to the indefinite postponement of the general elections that were supposed to be held in late 2021.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of its late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with mercenaries and foreign fighters reportedly operating for years in the country.

On February 10, the Libyan parliament unanimously voted for Fathi Bashagha as the country's new prime minister, replacing Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah who vowed that his government will remain in office until the general elections are held.

