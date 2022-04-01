Enforced disappearance is treason: Islamabad High Court

Islamabad, April 1 The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Athar Minallah, on Friday equated enforced disappearance with treason, Geo News reported.

The remark came during the hearing of missing journalist Mudassar Naro's case at the IHC. Naro, a journalist from Lahore, went missing in August 2018.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney-general and judicial assistant appeared before the court.

"Enforced disappearances are treason. It is a case of treason," Justice Minallah remarked.

He said that enforced disappearances are not acceptable in a country that follows the Constitution. He asked if the inability to recover Mudassar Naro was the failure of the state agencies, adding that the federal and provincial governments should have looked into this matter.

"Can anyone be disappeared without their [federal and provincial governments] will? No," the judge declared.

"People going missing is the incompetence of the state. The executive is responsible if the state agencies are not in control. Why don't we declare the executive responsible for it," he added.

The judge went on to say that sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act are applied in the enforced disappearance cases.

Hailing from Lahore, Mudassar Naro has been missing since August 20, 2018, when he went to the northern areas with his wife and child.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor