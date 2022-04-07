Ensure hassle-free supply of sand, Punjab CM tells contractors

Chandigarh, April 7 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday categorically asked the sand contractors to ensure hassle-free and smooth supply of sand to the people at the rates fixed by the government.

Reiterating his commitment to ensure seamless supply of construction material to the people at the affordable rates, the Chief Minister said the current mining policy is being reviewed meticulously so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy.

He said the Mines and Geology Department is also now in the process to re-assess the available quantity of sand at the existing mining sites and subsequently, new sites would also be included in the forthcoming mining policy after comprehensive study.

Mann also said the geology department would be strengthened with requisite manpower and latest technology so as to enhance its capacity.

Responding to the issues raised by contractors about their harassment at the hands of police besides other muscle men acting on the behest of local leaders and petty political functionaries, the Chief Minister assured them of no interference and political pressure from any of his minister, MLAs or party volunteers.

"Despite all this, even in few remotest cases, someone still forces you to resort to illegal practices, then you should record the conversation either in audio or video mode and upload the same on the 'Anti Corruption Action Line' number 9501-200-200 and the guilty would not be spared at any costs," he said.

At the same time, Mann said if any complaint about malpractices being done by the sand contractors is brought into his notice, then they would also face the similar action, and not expect any sort of leniency from him.

