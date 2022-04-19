E.P.Jayarajan, Sasi get plum posts as Kerala CM Vijayan stamps his authority

Thiruvananthapuram, April 19 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday once again showcased his dominance in CPI-M when he gave his closest aides plum posts in the party and his office.

Former state minister and central committee member E.P.Jayarajan was named the Left Democratic Front convenor, after A.Vijayaraghavan was inducted into the politburo.

Even though in the past when V.S.Achuthanandan was the convenor, he was a politburo member too and this time Vijayaraghavan was moved to accommodate Kannur strongman Jayarajan, who happens to be a strong aide of Vijayan, as per a source.

P.Sasi is another leader from the Kannur region to have regained his position after being kept out of the party and posts in 2011, following a scandal wherein he is alleged to have misbehaved with a woman.

He was given a clean chit by the court in 2018 and since then he has been getting back to the top and he is returning to his old post as political secretary to Chief Minister, he once held when E.K.Nayanar was the Chief Minister in 1996-2001.

Sasi replaces Dineshan Puthelethu, who was promoted to the party state secretariat and has now been given the full charge of the party organ- Deshabhimani.

Apparently, the charge of party backed TV channel which is presently struggling to keep its audience has been given to party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

However, the biggest loser in the rejig has been high flying former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac whose relations with Vijayan is strained and has been given charge of the party backed magazine- 'Chintha'.

Yet another loser appears to be another former State Minister A.K.Balan who has not got any portfolio as yet.

It is to be seen whether Sasi will be the key person when Vijayan leaves for the US for his follow up medical treatment on April 23.

