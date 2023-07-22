Erdogan holds phone talks with Zelensky over grain deal revival

Istanbul, July 22 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed "in detail" the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan said Turkey had made significant efforts to let the peace prevail during the phone call made upon the request of Zelensky, according to the statement on Friday.

The initiative, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports, was brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022 and expired on Monday after Russia's unilateral withdrawal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Initially valid for 120 days, the grain initiative was extended in mid-November 2022 for another 120 days until March 18, 2023. Russia then agreed to extend the deal for only 60 days. On May 17, Russia agreed to extend the deal for another 60 days.

Moscow suspended its participation in the agreement on July 17, saying that it would return to the deal as soon as the Russian part of the agreement is fulfilled.

