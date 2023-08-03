Erdogan's chief adviser to represent Turkey at Saudi-hosted Ukraine peace talks: Report

Ankara, Aug 3 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic will represent Turkey at the Ukraine peace talks to be hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, media reported.

The talks will discuss the latest situation in Ukraine and see views exchanged on peace between Russia and Ukraine, the report said on Wednesday, adding Kilic will also meet with his counterparts on the sidelines of the talks.

The report did not reveal the reason for Erdogan's absence from the upcoming peace talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is reported that 30 countries, excluding Russia, were invited to the talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia's resort city of Jeddah.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, urging him to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The two leaders agreed on a visit by Putin to Turkey soon.

