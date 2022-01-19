Ethiopian man found dead in South Korean river

Seoul, Jan 19 The South Korean police on Wednesday said that they were looking into the case of an Ethiopian man found dead in the western part of the Han River here.

According to officials, a witness discovered the body of the 37-year-old man floating near the northern foot of the Han River Bridge at 1.40 p.m. and reported it to the police, Yonhap news agency reported.

Authorities said a passport was found with him, and there were no visible signs of a crime being committed. The body was transferred to a hospital, they added.

Officials are investigating the cause of death without excluding the possibility of suicide, they added.

