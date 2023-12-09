EU funds 12-mn-euro project to enhance transparency in Lebanon's public administration

Beirut, Dec 9 The EU and Expertise France, the French public agency for international technical cooperation, has launched a 12-million-euro (about $12.9 million) project to enhance integrity, transparency and accountability in Lebanon's public administration.

A statement released by the EU said on Friday that the four-year project was launched on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day and is aligned with the reforms required by the IMF to unlock aid for Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Through the project, the EU and Expertise France will continue accompanying oversight bodies that serve as critical safeguards against corruption, malfeasance and inefficiency in the public sector," the statement added.

The project will also push for a coherent and clear public procurement system regulated by independent authorities in line with international standards.

"This is essential to improve competitiveness, attract quality service providers, and strengthen accountability and transparency," it said.

On the 2022 "Corruption Perceptions Index" issued by Transparency International, a non-governmental organisation, Lebanon ranked 150th out of 180 countries and regions in terms of their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

--IANS

