Evil forces hatching conspiracies against B'desh: PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka, Dec 24 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday that evil forces are engaged in hatching conspiracies against the country to derail it from the path of development and prosperity.

Hasina said this while delivering her inaugural speech at the 22nd national council of the Awami League (AL) to elect new leadership.

Hasina, who has been re-elected for the 10th time as AL president, asked the party leaders and activists to remain united in order to resist conspiracies and advance the country towards prosperity.

Meanwhile, Obaidul Quader, Bangladesh Road Transport and Bridges Minister, has been re-elected as the general secretary for the third time.

"There will be blows and conspiracies, but AL leaders and activists will remain united and move forward facing adversity," she said.

Hasina inaugurated the party council by hoisting the National Flag at the historic 'Suhrawardy Udyan'.

The theme of this year's council is "Development journey under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with the determination to build a developed, prosperous, and smart Bangladesh of Bangabandhu's dream".

"Some people tried their best to block the AL from coming to power. But I will not hand over Bangladesh to any conspirator," the Bangladesh Prime Minister said, adding: "No matter how many conspiracies the evil forces hatch against us, the nation will move forward, and we will fulfil the dreams of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Hasina said that AL has mobilised the Constitutional and democratic rights of the citizens.

"Only AL can advance the country and develop it," she added.

The 13th party council that was held in 1981 is considered to be turning point for Awami League as around 4,000 councillors and delegates elected Hasina as president while she was in exile.

