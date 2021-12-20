Ex-BJP MLA joins SP

Lucknow, Dec 20 Ram Iqbal Singh, a former BJP MLA and member of the party's state executive, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday.

Singh, known as a firebrand leader, had been vocal in his criticism of the party's policies on key issues, including the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

He had also criticised the IT raids on SP leaders.

"I had been talking on issues, but no one was willing to listen or respond. What is the point of staying in a party where you are not even taken note of and no one gives you a ear," he told reporters.

Singh is a well-known Thakur leader from Ballia and wields considerable influence in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor