Ex-NATO general sworn in as Czech President

Prague, March 10 Petr Pavel, who had served as Chairman of the NATO Military Committee from 2015 to 2018, has been sworn in as the fourth president of the Czech Republic.

In his inauguration speech before a joint session of both chambers of parliament at Prague Castle's Vladislav Hall, Pavel pledged to unite the country and open the way for value-driven politics, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Together we face the same problems, and only together can we successfully deal with them," said the 61-year-old who was alsoChief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces from 2012 to 2015.

Pavel has started his five-year mandate.

He could serve a maximum of two terms should he win another election after the current mandate ends.

