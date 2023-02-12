'Extortion-mafia-corruption' is the other name of Trinamool Congress: Nadda

Kolkata, Feb 12 BJP national President J.P. Nadda, at his twin rallies in West Bengal on Sunday, launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress claiming that "extortion-mafia-corruption" is the other name of the ruling party in the state.

The contents of his speech at the two rallies, first being at Purbasthali in Est Burdwan district and the second being at Kanthi in East Midnapore district were more or less the same.

During his speech he drew a comparative between the "progress of India in the world under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and the "backwardness of West Bengal under the leadership of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee".

"There has been rampant corruption in implementation of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana in West Bengal. The money allotted for the food ration system for the poor people has been looted by the ruling party leaders. Despite having a woman as the Chief Minister, the rate of crime against women in West Bengal is among the highest in the national perspective. Trinamool Congress is equivalent to 'extortion-mafia-corruption'," he claimed.

On the other hand, he said, the Prime Minister- led Union government does not differentiate among people. "It is because of the Covid-19 vaccine invested in India that so many people are sitting here without any mask. India is now providing vaccines to 100 countries, out of which 43 countries are given it free of cost. From the position of a 'taker' India has reached the position of a 'giver' under the leadership of Narendra Modi," Nadda said.

He also directly attacked Mamata Banerjee. "The Chief Minister's name is Mamata which means affection. I wonder since when she has adopted the path of brutality," Nadda said.

Ridiculing the statements made by him, Trinamool General Secretary and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that such tall talks does not suit Nadda, who despite being BJP's national President, could not ensure his party's victory in his own state of Himachal Pradesh in the recently concluded Assembly elections there.

