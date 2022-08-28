Few roads in Lutyens's Delhi to remain closed due to repair work

New Delhi, Aug 28 The Delhi Traffic Police have advised people to avoid a few roads in Lutyens zone owing to repair work being undertaken after a portion of on Ashoka road caved in on Saturday.

The traffic police said that Ashoka Road from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office (GPO) will remain closed for next seven days.

"It will be closed for seven days due to maintenance work by civic agency.

The following roads are expected to witness heavy traffic volume due to this repair work, Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, round about GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, round about GurudwaraRakabganj, round about Windsor Place," the traffic advisory shared by traffic police read.

Commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the above mentioned roads for their convenience.

On Monday, the Delhities can face huge problems due to this. The police said that extra traffic police personnel will be deployed to maintain traffic chaos.

