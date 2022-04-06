FIR against Shahabuddin's son Osama, 7 others in Bihar MLC candidate attack case

Patna, April 6 Siwan police has registered an FIR against eight persons, including Osama Sahab the son of Late Baahubali leader Mohammad Shahabuddin following the attack on MLC candidate Bahubali Rais Khan on Monday.

Four persons were injured, while Rais Khan had a narrow escape after his convoy was attacked by a gang of armed men with AK-47 rifles. Khan survived unhurt as he got into another vehicle and not targetted the black SUV used by him generally.

After the incident, Rais Khan lodged an FIR in Hussainganj police station against Osama Sahab and seven others Mohamad Aftab Alam, Guddu Mian alias Guddu Pistol, Sabir Ali, W. Khan, Azad Ansari and Chawanni Singh. This was the first FIR registered against Osama Sahab.

Siwan SP Sailesh Kumar Sinha has directed all SHOs and SDPOs of the district to tighten the security in the district to avoid violent incidents. The measures were taken after former JD-U MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh announced to avenge the attackers and the conspirators. He did not name anybody.

After Mohamad Sahabuddin's death, no such attacks had taken place in Siwan where assailants used AK-47 rifles against the rivals.

After the incident, a fight over dominance is looming large in Siwan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor