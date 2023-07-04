FM Sitharaman reviews implementation of budget announcements

FM Sitharaman reviews implementation of budget announcements

New Delhi, July 4 Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the status of implementation of various budget announcements.

During the meeting, which was attended by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, secretary in the department of investment and public asset management Tuhin Kanta Pandey, banking secretary Vivek Joshi and corporate affairs secretary Manoj Govil, the finance minister ensured that all proposals should be implemented in a time bound manner.

"Besides the review of implementation of various announcements of Union Budget, Union FM Smt. @nsitharaman underlined the importance of continuous assessment of progress to ensure that various announcements are implemented in a time bound manner," the finance ministry tweeted.

