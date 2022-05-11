Former chairman, TN Bar council seeks police protection

Chennai, May 11 Facing threat from fellow lawyers, a former Chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has moved the Madras High Court seeking restoration of his personal security.

Advocate D. Selvan who was the former Chairman of the BCTNP, in a writ petition to the Madras High court on Tuesday, said that he and his family were facing threat to life as some lawyers whom he had suspended for protesting against a High court order to wear helmets are seeking revenge.

In his affidavit, Selvan said that he had also served as a member of a committee headed by Justice K. Chandru who had inquired into the parallel justice delivery system carried out by some lawyers in Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate court.

Due to threat to his life, the Madras High Court had in 2015 directed the Commissioner of Police, Chennai to provide security to him. He said that in 2020 the police withdrew the protection given to his house and in October 2021, the personal security provided to him was also withdrawn.

In his petition, Selvan stated that he was still continuing as a member of the Bar Council and that he and his family were facing threat to life. He said that he had petitioned the police several times in this regard but to no avail.

The former Bar Council Chairman of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry requested the Madras High court to give a directive to the Director-General of Police and the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police to provide security to him and his family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor