Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP a year after leaving Congress

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Monday joined the BJP, while merging his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party.Earlier in the day, he met the party’s national president J P Nadda in Delhi. Punjab Lok Congress spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal had said that a list of the party’s leaders who are expected to join the BJP along with Singh was being finalised.

The PLC was founded on November 2, 2021, after Singh resigned as the chief minister and quit the Indian National Congress.

The former CM recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after returning from his spinal surgery in London. With Shah, Singh said they discussed issues pertaining to national security, narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future development of Punjab. “Had a very productive meeting with honourable Union Minister Amit Shah Ji”, he tweeted.

