Fresh low pressure brings heavy rain to several parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 20 The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said another low pressure area has formed in northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, causing heavy rain in many parts of the state.

Under the influence of the low pressure area, heavy rainfall has started in south and north Odisha and many places in both areas will experience such heavy downpour during next two days, it said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast, and the northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal during these two days.

Forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) on July 21, the IMD has issued an 'orange' warning (be prepared) for the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, and Sambalpur.

Similarly, heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) likely to occur in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Dhenkanal on Friday.

The Bhubaneswar Met Centre said the highest rainfall of 199 mm was recorded in Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri, during the last 24 hours followed by 185 mm in Korukonda block, 183.2 mm in Malkangiri block and 114.0 mm in Kalimela block.

It has predicted heavy rainfall in districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, and Kalahandi.

At least 19 villages of Nakamamudi panchayat in Malkangiri were cut off following a landslide at Bayapada ghat due to incessant rainfall on Thursday. The hunks of debris came crashing onto the road from the hill, disrupting vehicular movement.

Different parts of the southern Odisha district are also witnessing severe waterlogging with water flowing over different bridges in Potteru and Kangurukonda areas.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu alerted the Collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput, and Kalahandi to take all preparedness measures to meet any eventuality in view of the low pressure area.

All senior/field officials of all departments in the three districts have been asked to remain present in headquarters. They will have to visit the field and take necessary measures in the wake of the low pressure which may cause heavy rainfall, Sahu said. The senior officers of the Water Resources Department have been directed to visit the field and inspect weak and vulnerable pockets. Men and material should be ready to meet any eventuality, he said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been advised to keep sufficient anti snake venom (ASV) to meet the situation.

On the other hand, the Hirakud Dam authorities have decided to release the first flood water through the sluice gates on Sunday in view of the steady rise in water level in the dam.

