Fuel tax cuts: K'taka CM says economy has to be kept in mind

Bengaluru, April 27 Indicating that no further cuts in sales tax of fuels is on cards in BJP-ruled Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that the economy of the state has to be kept in mind for any such decision.

Answering a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi chiding the Opposition-ruled states for high petrol prices, and asked whether he would like to cut the taxes further, he said: "We have to see our economy also, a decision will be taken based on it."

The Prime Minister stated that some states initiated to cut down sales tax on fuel following the Central government's decision to cut excise duty, and gave the example of Karnataka.

Bommai also said that if other states reduce the taxes, it will help neighboring states.

The government had cut sales tax in November 2021 on petrol from 35 per cent to 25.9 per cent and diesel from 24 per cent to 14.34 per cent. The petrol price was reduced by Rs 13.30 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.47 per litre. Presently, petrol costs Rs 111.09 per litre and diesel Rs 94.79 per litre in Bengaluru.

