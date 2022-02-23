Gadkari to launch infra projects on Delhi-Jaipur highway in March

Gurugram, Feb 23 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway on March 8, Gurugram district administration said on Wednesday.

The projects worth about Rs 1,000 crore, includes Rs 23 crore for construction of Bilaspur Chowk flyover, Rs 81 crore for Manesar elevated flyover and Rs 23 crore for Bawal Chowk flyover.

Apart from this, foundation stone for the flyover at Kapriwas Chowk in Rewari will also be laid by the minister.

Officials said a tender worth Rs 459 crore for the repair of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and service lane is also among the projects.

After the completion of these projects, the traffic pressure on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway will be reduced and the traffic management will be improved, officials asserted.

After the lay foundation event, Gadkari would also address the public meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor