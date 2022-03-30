GCC secretary-general appeals for ceasefire in Yemen

Riyadh, March 30 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf appealed for a ceasefire in Yemen to pave the way for the Yemeni talks.

The call went for the Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen and all Yemeni parties to stop military operations in Yemen, Xinhua reported citing the Saudi Press Agency.

He also renewed the invitation to Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, to attend the talks to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The talks commenced on Tuesday and will continue until April 7 in Riyadh as part of the efforts to end the Yemeni crisis through political solutions.

All previous talks failed to achieve consensus between the parties in the dispute to end the civil war in Yemen.

The UN-sponsored talks will review military, political, humanitarian, and social recovery aspects of the crisis in Yemen.

