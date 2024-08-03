"Give Them 'Pothole-Man' Award": Uddhav Thackeray Targets Gadkari, Fadnavis Over Pune Floods, Condition Of Roads In State

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed party officials and workers in Pune today, following his recent speech in Mumbai. Thackeray launched a direct attack on the BJP, specifically targeting Home Minister Amit Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also criticized Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other cabinet leaders over the recent flood situation in Pune.

Beginning his speech by referencing his previous remarks in Mumbai, Thackeray criticized Fadnavis. He then shifted focus to the flood situation and the numerous potholes in Pune, extending his criticism to the ruling party.

"Pune has become a city of potholes, and it's the same story everywhere, including Mumbai," Thackeray said. "Our own Nitin Gadkari boasted that he would build roads that wouldn't have potholes for 200 years. Yet, the roads are still incomplete, and the Mumbai-Goa highway remains unfinished. Every year, people have to witness the drama of potholes during Ganpati Bappa's festival. We should give out an award to them for potholes, like a 'Pothole Man' award. Forget watermelons, throw them into any pothole."

Thackeray further accused the BJP of trying to alter the flow of rivers in Pune and of halting the river beautification project during their tenure. "Large amounts of debris are being dumped into the rivers. This is a symptom of the BJP's power sickness. The same contractor who built the Parliament building in Gujarat is now handling the river beautification project in Pune. Even the new Parliament building has leaks, just like the Ram Temple had. Everything they touch seems to leak."

He also mocked Sudhir Mungantiwar's statement about bringing back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tiger claws. "Mungantiwar says he brought back Shivaji Maharaj's tiger claws, which were used to disembowel Afzal Khan. But do tiger claws and Mungantiwar really match? It's laughable."

Thackeray continued his scathing attack on Amit Shah. "From today, I will call Amit Shah 'Ahmed Shah Abdali.' He calls me a fake descendant, a member of the Aurangzeb fan club, so I will call him Ahmed Shah Abdali. He is indeed a political descendant of Ahmed Shah Abdali. There's no need to fear him. Just as Aurangzeb's tomb was built here, let's build a political tomb for the BJP," Thackeray declared.