Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP declares the CM candidate for Goa assembly polls

Arvind Kejriwal declared the candidate name of AAP for the Goa assembly elections. Amit Palekar is the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gao. Before announcing the name for CM candidate Arvind Kejriwal said the party had chosen an "honest man" as the face of its campaign in the state.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.