Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leader Rajnath Singh begins his campaign by visiting Mahaalasa Narayani Temple

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh started his long day campaigning in Goa ahead of state polls. He begins his campaign by visiting Mahaalasa Narayani Temple in Mardol. However, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Rajnath Singh is the star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.