Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP release list of candidates for upcoming Goa polls

BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.