Goa Assembly Elections 2022: CM Pramod Sawant files nomination from Sanquelim constituency

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Thursday assured that BJP is going to win the polls, he said "Once again I've filed nomination from Sanquelim constituency. BJP will win the constituency with a big margin and I will be elected from here again. The workers and I are confident. We are coming back to power in Goa in 2022 with 22+ seats"

Earlier, He urged all the political parties should follow covid protocols given by the EC ahead of elections, "political parties should adhere to Covid guidelines set by the state government and Election Commission of India."

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



