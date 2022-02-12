Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "Every Congress MLA is trying to be a chief minister" says JP Nadda

Launching the fresh attack on Congress ahead of Goa assembly polls, BJP leader JP Nadda on Saturday said the grand old party failed to give the coastal state a stable government, "There was Congress government before 2012. They only made their MLAs do a parade in front of the Raj Bhawan every day and fought for the Chief Ministerial post. There was a new chief minister every other day. Goa saw 11 chief ministers in 10 years. This is Congress' record," the leader added.

JP Nadda said these statements while addressing the public rally in Marcel, Goa.

He further said, "Congress is contesting the election. Every MLA is trying to be a chief minister. Every MLA is trying to defeat the other. It is our party where everyone is taken along and there is no dispute between us. We are fighting under the leadership of Pramod Sawant."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.