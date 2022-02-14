Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Goa CM cast his votes in the state from Kothambi

Ahead of voting polls in Goa today on 14th Feb, the state CM Pramod Sawant cast his vote in Kothambi.

Earlier, Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Saturday slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know anything about the mining case. He should first study the subject,” his statements came after the media asked him that the Congress leader questioned the seriousness of BJP’s assurance that iron ore mining will be resumed soon.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14 which means today. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.