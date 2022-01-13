Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Goa forward party files complaint against chief minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Forward Party filed a Complaint against chief minister Pramod Sawant with the Election Commission of India for allegedly violating poll norms at Ravindra Bhavan by organizing a felicitation program. He urged the secretary for art and culture to "take action" against Margao Ravindra Bhavan for violating the model code of conduct.

Earlier, Former St Cruz MLA and former state Congress general secretary Victor Gonsalves joined TMC ahead of the Goa assembly elections. He left Congress on Thursday. According to Gonsalves Congress leadership is not up to the mark and he sees no future in the party. He also said that Congress has betrayed the trust of its supporters and workers.

Gonsalves earlier also extended support to Congress candidate for St Cruz Rodolfo Fernandes and now also he is willing to contest from St Cruz in the elections.

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.