Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Lawyer Seola Vaz replace TMC vice president Luizinho Faleiro from the Fatorda seat

TMC national vice president Luizinho Faleiro has announced his withdrawal from the elections as the party's candidate from Fatorda. Now Seola Vaz, a lawyer, will contest from the Fatorda instead of him. During his announcement, Luizinho said he is "handing over the baton" to Seola Vaz. TMC state in-charge Mahua Moitra was present during Faleiro's announcement.

However, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released the third list of candidates for Goa Assembly Elections 2022. The list includes names like Tarak M Arolkar, Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar, Jayesh Kashinath Shetgaonkai, Saifula Khan, Kanta Kashinath Gaude, and Rakhi Naik.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.