Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "People of Goa are going to reject TMC in the election" : Dinesh Gundu Rao

AICC Goa in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that the people of Goa are going to reject TMC in the election, because of their poor approach, said "Congress is the only alternative to form a stable government in Goa. TMC's approach in Goa is very poor and their objective is wrong. People of Goa are going to reject TMC in the election. We are not forming any alliance with them."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday spoke on Manohar Parrikar's defense, he said "Manohar Parrikar contributed to Goa's development, but his family faced disrespect after his demise. Utpal Parrikar, his son, must be given a ticket from Panaji. Every political party contesting polls must support him & bring him to power."

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.