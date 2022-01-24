Goa Assembly Elections 2022: TMC leader hits out at P Chidambaram for giving excuses to the proposal of forming alliance in Goa

TMC national vice-president Pavan Varma hits out at Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday for giving excuses to the party for the alliance in Goa "Mr Chidambaram is clutching at straws to explain somehow his party's inexplicable and damaging inability to respond to TMC's mature and courageous call for greater opposition unity. First, he said that there was no concrete response, he is now saying something different after he was countered. He should stop giving such excuses," TMC national vice-president Pavan Varma said.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut also slammed Congress and said that Shiv Sena failed to convince Congress of the alliance in Goa assembly elections, "We held discussions with Congress but no result came out of it. Shiv Sena and NCP tried to form a Maha Vikas Aghadi-like government of Maharashtra in Goa, but Congress leaders think they can get the majority on their own," said Sanjay Raut.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.