Goa Assembly Results 2022: Oath taking ceremony likely to held today, Pramod Sawant to meet Governor

The BJP is just one seat away from a majority in the Goa Assembly elections. But three independent candidates elected in Goa have declared support for the BJP. The BJP is claiming to be in power in Goa today and the government is also expected to be formed this evening. BJP is leading in 19 seats in Goa Assembly elections. The Congress has won 12 seats. TMC and allied parties have three seats. The Aam Aadmi Party has also won two seats. In such a situation, the BJP is taking full care that the politics of the alliance and the squabbling of the MLAs should not start in Goa. It is against this backdrop that the present BJP Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will meet the Governor shortly and will come to power. After that, it is being said that the BJP government's oath taking ceremony is likely to be held in this evening.

Current situation in Goa

- Total seats - 40

Majority number - 21

BJP-19

Congress-12

AAP-02

MGP-03

Others- 04