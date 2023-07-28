Goa BJP MLAs, turncoats failed people of Manipur: Ex-Cong secy

Panaji, July 28 Former AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar has expressed concern over the violence incidents in Manipur and has alleged that along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MLAs in Goa, including the turncoats, have failed the people of Manipur.

"These turncoats have won on secular minority votes but failed to protect the Christian community in Manipur by requesting its 'main engine' (Central government) to intervene. It is a shame that Goa BJP MLAs remained silent, while world leaders condemned it," he said.

"After feeling the pressure from the Opposition, the BJP MLAs did the formality to console the people of Manipur and have not condemned the killings and the communal acts to save themselves. I condemn the insensitive approach of the BJP government towards the riots-affected state," Chodankar added.

“Violence in Manipur has killed over 150 innocent people and the destruction of several minority settlements and churches has taken place. The people of Goa are pained by several reported incidents and have expressed their solidarity with the people of Manipur. However, BJP MLAs have failed to raise their voice against the destruction in Manipur. This illustrates the failure of the Central government to control the situation," Chodankar alleged.

"In the Goa Assembly, they have only consoled the deaths, not condemned the killings. The government must condemn such acts and urge the Central government to initiate strict action and take control over the situation," he said.

Chodankar added that the Congress has expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and their party leaders are trying their level best to restore peace.

Attacking the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their failure, the Congress leader said that BJP's priority is to win elections and not to resolve issues faced by the people.

"The Prime Minister visited many countries and states, while Manipur was burning. He showed no care for the people of Manipur and didn't visit the state. This is condemnable," he added.

