Goa CM doubts quality of vegetables supplied by other states

Panaji, May 9 Raising doubt over the quality of vegetables supplied by other states to Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged the people of the state to venture into the pursuit of vegetable farming for quality, better yields, and profits.

Addressing a 'loan mela' for self-help groups in the temple town of Ponda in south Goa, he said that if we wish to make Goa Swayampurn (self-reliant), then it is only the people of Goa who can do it.

"We procure fruits, flowers, milk, chicken, mutton, and also rice from other states. We produce paddy, but to process it, we take it to Bangaluru," he lamented.

About vegetables supplied from other states to 1,300 vendors in Goa, Sawant said that an annual subsidy of Rs 20 crore is being paid to farmers in Karnataka and Maharashtra. "To whom do we give it (subsidy)? To farmers from other states and what type of vegetable do they supply us? If I tell this (about quality of vegetable), then reporters will publish it. (Hence) I will not tell," Sawant said.

"If you grow vegetables then this subsidy can be yours," he said adding that his government aims to make one lakh people self-reliant in the next five years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor