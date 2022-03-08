Goa CM meets PM, briefs him about assembly polls

New Delhi, March 8 As exit polls gave BJP the edge in Goa assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about party's electoral chances.

Sawant reached national capital on Monday night and met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning. Sources said that meeting lasted for about half an hour.

"Chief Minister Sawant met Prime Minister and briefed him about BJP's chances in the just concluded assembly polls in the state. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion over Goa assembly polls. Prime Minister wished Sawant electoral success in Goa," sources said.

It is learnt that after meeting Prime Minister Modi, Sawant left for Mumbai to meet BJP election in-charge for Goa, Devendra Fadnavis. BJP Goa in-charge and national general secretary C.T. Ravi has already reached Mumbai.

"Fadnavis, Ravi and Sawant will meet and discuss possible political situation in case of a hung assembly," party insider said.

The BJP, meanwhile, started talks with smaller parties in Goa. Sources said that talks are on with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Party insiders said that the discussion of Sawant and central leadership was to find out ways to cross the halfway mark in case the BJP falls short of majority. The ABP C-Voter Exit Poll has predicted between 13 and 17 seats for the BJP and between 12 and 16 seats for the Congress. The AAP is projected to win 1-5 seats. Goa has 40 Assembly seats with a majority mark of 21.

"After elections, I had not met PM Modi to brief him about the elections. The exit polls are also out, we have our survey too. So, I will give the detailed idea about the result and what can be done. We will also be discussing about formation of our government with the PM," Sawant told reporters in Goa before leaving for Delhi.

"We are fully confident that we are getting a majority and the BJP will form a government. Even if we fall short of one or two seats, I feel winning independent candidates will support us," he also said.

While the BJP had gone into the elections with its slogan '22 plus in 2022', Sawant said that even if the party is stuck at 17-18 seats, it would seek help from Independent MLAs to form the government.

