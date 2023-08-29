Goa CM thanks PM Modi for reduction in LPG rate

Panaji, Aug 29 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the reduction of Rs 200 for all LPG consumers.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved reduction in prices of LPG gas cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the reduction of Rs.200 for all LPG consumers, in addition to the existing Rs 200 subsidy to the PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries,” Sawant said.

“The Government of Goa under the Chief Minister's Financial Assistance for Refilling of LPG Cylinder Scheme also extends Rs 275 for three LPG cylinders per annum to Antyodaya Anna Yojana Family beneficiaries in Goa,” he said.

Sawant said that this decision shall extend huge relief to the individual consumers in Goa ahead of the festive season in the state and all over India.

