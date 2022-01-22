Goa: Cong candidates take pledge to not quit party after polls

Panaji, Jan 22 After 15 out of 17 of its MLAs quit the Congress since the 2017 Goa assembly elections, the Congress party's official candidates on Saturday took oath at a temple, church and a dargah here, taking a pledge against leaving the party after elections.

"It is a very important thing. We are going to a temple, church and a dargah to take an oath that we will not quit the party after elections," former Ports Minister and Congress party's candidate from Calangute assembly constituency Michael Lobo told reporters just before he took the pledge.

Lobo was a Minister in the BJP-led coalition government, before he joined the Congress earlier this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor