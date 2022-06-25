Goa Cong welcomes SIT probe, demands sacking of minister involved in land grabbing

Panaji, June 25 The Goa Congress on Saturday welcomed the state BJP government's decision of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate land grabbing cases and demanded sacking of a cabinet minister allegedly involved in it.

Girish Chodankar, former President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, took to twitter demanding dropping of a cabinet minister allegedly involved in land grabbing. However, he did not name the minister.

"Constitution of SIT to investigate illegal land grabbing using forged documents is a welcome step taken by the government. When I had raised the issue I was mocked by people in power, even my effigy was burnt. I wonder how SIT will do justice when a sitting Cabinet Minister is involved in huge land grabbing," Chodankar said.

"If Goa chief minister is serious, he should drop the Minister to give free hand to SIT & confidence to land losers to come forward and file complaints before SIT," he further said.

Chodankar has demanded immediate sacking of the guilty minister besides sending officers involved (in helping for land grabbing) on forced leave till the investigations are completed.

The Congress leader told that if the minister is not dropped from cabinet, he will use his power to influence the officers and will try to escape from frauds done.

"If such a person remains in power, then people will not come forward to complain about their frauds. Hence to have free and fair investigation, this minister should be sacked," he said.

Goa government has formed a SIT consisting of 29 officials, headed by Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police (crime branch) to investigate the land grabbing cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor