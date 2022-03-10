Goa Congress chief offers to resign following poll drubbing

Panaji, March 10 In face of a drubbing at the hands of the ruling BJP, Congress' Goa President Girish Chodankar on Thursday offered to resign from the post taking responsibility for the defeat.

"I accept the responsibility for the results. I feel that I have failed as the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President and the time has come for the party to replace me," he told here.

"We lost seven to nine seats because of a split in votes between other non-BJP parties," he also added.

The BJP won 20 out of the 40 seats which went to polls on February 14, while the Congress won 11 and its alliance partner Goa Forward one.

