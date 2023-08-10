Goa govt withdraws charge held by IPS officer over misbehaviour with woman

Panaji, Aug 10 After the incident of alleged misbehaviour with a female partygoer in a nightclub, the Goa government has withdrew the charge held by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), A. Koan.

As per the order by the Personnel department, he has been directed to report to Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh with immediate effect on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the matter has been reported to Union Home Ministry and charges held by IPS officer are withdrawn.

"We have informed Home Ministry, they will take further step," Sawant told reporters on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had assured the House to take strict action against a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who allegedly misbehaved with a female partygoer in a nightclub at Baga-Calangute in the coastal state.

The incident had reportedly taken place on Monday night.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai, had mentioned the issue in the Assembly and sought action against the officer.

Sardesai demanded suspension of the officer concerned.

"They have come for a picnic here (in Goa), who misbehave with women after drinking alcohol," the GFP MLA said.

Replying to him, Chief Minister Sawant said that strict action will be taken in this matter.

"We will not tolerate such incidents," Sawant added.

Sources informed that the female partygoer along with her friends allegedly manhandled the officer after the latter misbehaved with her.

